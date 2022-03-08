NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.79. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 241,505 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.