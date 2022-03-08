Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Down 1.4%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. 1,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.