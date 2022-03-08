Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Trading Down 25.9%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 25.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.13. 1,468,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 535,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH)

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

