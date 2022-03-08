NKN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.76 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. NKN has a market cap of $128.19 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00206524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00184886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00025245 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06656380 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

