Noble Vici Group (OTCMKTS:NVGI) Trading Down 28.6%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVGI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.30. 450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Noble Vici Group alerts:

Noble Vici Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Vici Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Vici Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.