Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Hits $536,412.86

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Node Runners has a market cap of $536,412.86 and $4,516.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for about $21.83 or 0.00052688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102862 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

