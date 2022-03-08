Nord Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002521 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $811,493.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06648102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.84 or 0.99766171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046578 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

