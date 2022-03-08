Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.39 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.