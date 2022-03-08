North American Construction Group (NOA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA) recently:

2/18/2022 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

2/17/2022 – North American Construction Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – North American Construction Group is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

NOA stock opened at C$19.92 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.80. The stock has a market cap of C$566.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

