Northern Dynasty Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 44,265 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the average daily volume of 3,827 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 385,103 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,703 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 472,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,080. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $238.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

