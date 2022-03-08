Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,043,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,447,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

