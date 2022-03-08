Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,314,200 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 1,041,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

