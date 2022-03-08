Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NWPX. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

