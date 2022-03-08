nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06648102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.84 or 0.99766171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046578 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.