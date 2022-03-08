NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading 10.1% Higher

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. 359,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,291,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

