Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 140.30 ($1.84). Approximately 519,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 568,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.80. The company has a market capitalization of £99.09 million and a PE ratio of 1.17.

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

