Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 22,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth $288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

