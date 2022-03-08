Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 549,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 463,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

