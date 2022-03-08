NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after acquiring an additional 395,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NULV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 184,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.