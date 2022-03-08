NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 587,579 shares.The stock last traded at $17.37 and had previously closed at $16.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.39.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,398,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 455,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.