Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.58. 11,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 390,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

