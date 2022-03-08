NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

