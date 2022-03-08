NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.24% of NVE worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEC. State Street Corp increased its position in NVE by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 95.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 11.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 598,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.86%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

