O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 4.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.