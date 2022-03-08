Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.71, but opened at 5.96. Oatly Group shares last traded at 5.55, with a volume of 39,162 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 18.96.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 7.20 and its 200-day moving average is 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.