Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.55 billion and the lowest is $6.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $28.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.48 billion to $30.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $28.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

NYSE:OXY opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

