Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oceaneering International traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 1,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

