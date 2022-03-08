Oddz Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $384,951.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.38 or 0.06643842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00135816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046441 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

