ODUWA Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $10,367.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,729.21 or 1.00142662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00072366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

