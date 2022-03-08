Offshift (XFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Offshift has a total market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00016528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,651.96 or 0.99978819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00269244 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

