Oikos (OKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,547.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $66,547.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 80% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.42 or 0.06605684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.75 or 1.00430319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046558 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.