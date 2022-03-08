Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Okta stock opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

