Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $14.06

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $16.00. Olaplex shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 27,379 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09.
Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
