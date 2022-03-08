Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

