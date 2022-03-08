OMG Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.16 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00009729 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $526.15 million and approximately $101.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00226193 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

