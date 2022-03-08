Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Omni has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00006606 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1,110.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00255330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001252 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,325 coins and its circulating supply is 563,009 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

