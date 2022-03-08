Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.