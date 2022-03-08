Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
