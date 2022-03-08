ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. 114,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,917. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

