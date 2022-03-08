OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 40,000 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ONEW traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 197,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $169,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

