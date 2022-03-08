Only1 Hits 1-Day Volume of $527,699.00 (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Only1 has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $527,699.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00103526 BTC.

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

