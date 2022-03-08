Onooks (OOKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.06 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $305,354.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.60 or 0.06622132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.11 or 0.99667620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

