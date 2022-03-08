Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.49

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.74). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.49.
About Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)
Further Reading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.