Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 852,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

