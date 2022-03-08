Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.01. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

