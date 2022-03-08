Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Shares Down 0.8%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 2,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

