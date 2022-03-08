Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.05

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.05 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.34). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 143,216 shares trading hands.

OMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £131.82 million and a PE ratio of 45.00.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

