Oxygen (OXY) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $663,827.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

