PAC Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $20.35 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $180,807.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,246,802,355 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

