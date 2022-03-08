Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:VETS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:VETS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.62. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (VETS)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.