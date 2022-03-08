Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

